    Radio News: VOCALIS: Providing Iraqi Security Forces the Tools for Information Operations

    Radio News: VOCALIS: Providing Iraqi Security Forces the Tools for Information Operations

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.20.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    The VOCALIS Training Program offers a wide range of courses and lessons to include; concepts and units of information operations, use of social media and development of social media content, and using photo and video equipment. Members from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Iraqi Military Intelligence and the Iraqi Ground Forces Command go through a 2-3 week training program, depending on the course. (U.S. Army Radio News by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2018
    Date Posted: 07.24.2018 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52967
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105847892.mp3
    Length: 00:01:35
    Artist Sgt. Rodney Roldan
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News: VOCALIS: Providing Iraqi Security Forces the Tools for Information Operations, by SGT Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ISOF
    CENTCOM
    INFORMATION OPERATIONS
    NSW
    IRAQI GROUND FORCES COMMAND
    PAO
    IRAQI MILITARY
    AFSOC
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE
    PSY-OPS
    PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    TAJI
    SPECIAL FORCES
    U.S. ARMY
    IRAQ
    99TH RSC
    BAGHDAD
    CJTF
    IGFC
    MEDIA OPERATIONS
    CTS
    SOJTF
    ISIS
    OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
    DAESH
    361ST PCH
    COUNTER TERRORISM SERVICE
    CJSOTF-I
    TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX
    SOJTF-OIR 2018
    CAMP KEATING
    COMBINDED JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS TASK FORCE – IRAQ
    CTS 3RD SCHOOL
    VOCALIS
    VOCALIS TRAINING PROGRAM
    QWAT KHASAH

