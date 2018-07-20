Radio News: VOCALIS: Providing Iraqi Security Forces the Tools for Information Operations

The VOCALIS Training Program offers a wide range of courses and lessons to include; concepts and units of information operations, use of social media and development of social media content, and using photo and video equipment. Members from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Iraqi Military Intelligence and the Iraqi Ground Forces Command go through a 2-3 week training program, depending on the course. (U.S. Army Radio News by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)