(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni teaches outdoor enthusiasts kayaking basics (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni teaches outdoor enthusiasts kayaking basics (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni teaches outdoor enthusiasts kayaking basics (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2018
    Date Posted: 07.19.2018 21:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52952
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105842978.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: COOPERSTOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni teaches outdoor enthusiasts kayaking basics (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    safety
    American Forces Network
    boat
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    kayaking
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    outdoors
    adventure
    outdoor recreation
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    explore
    MARFORPAC
    water sports
    United States Navy
    canoe
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT