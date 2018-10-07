Date Taken: 07.10.2018 Date Posted: 07.19.2018 23:39 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52934 Filename: 1807/DOD_105839885.mp3 Length: 00:01:02 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: CLANTON, AL, US Hometown: WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NJ, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines make friends with Japanese children through teaching, playing (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.