(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines make friends with Japanese children through teaching, playing (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines make friends with Japanese children through teaching, playing (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.10.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News Story of "MCAS Iwakuni service members make friends with Japanese children through teaching, playing (Package/Pkg)"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2018
    Date Posted: 07.19.2018 23:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52934
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105839885.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: CLANTON, AL, US
    Hometown: WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines make friends with Japanese children through teaching, playing (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    children
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    preschool
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Josho Hoikuen
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT