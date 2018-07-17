Radio News: Qwat Khasah Celebrate the Completion of Special Operations Training

A graduation ceremony took place for members of Iarq's Special Forces or Qwat Khasah at the Taji Military Complex in Taji, Iraq. Coaltion Forces worked with the Qwat Khasah in the An Anbar province, providing training, advising and assisting with missions against the Islamic State. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)