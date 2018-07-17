A graduation ceremony took place for members of Iarq's Special Forces or Qwat Khasah at the Taji Military Complex in Taji, Iraq. Coaltion Forces worked with the Qwat Khasah in the An Anbar province, providing training, advising and assisting with missions against the Islamic State. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2018 07:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52920
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105837075.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Artist
|Sgt. Rodney Roldan
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
This work, Radio News: Qwat Khasah Celebrate the Completion of Special Operations Training, by SGT Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
