    Radio News: Qwat Khasah Celebrate the Completion of Special Operations Training

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.17.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A graduation ceremony took place for members of Iarq's Special Forces or Qwat Khasah at the Taji Military Complex in Taji, Iraq. Coaltion Forces worked with the Qwat Khasah in the An Anbar province, providing training, advising and assisting with missions against the Islamic State. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

