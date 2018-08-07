Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni community, Japanese citizens compete in track and field (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2018 21:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52864
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105820099.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|BETHLEHEM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni community, Japanese citizens compete in track and field (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT