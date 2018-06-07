(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Residents of MCAS Iwakuni make traditional Japanese cuisine (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.06.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "Residents of MCAS Iwakuni make traditional Japanese cuisine (Package/Pkg)".

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2018
    Date Posted: 07.12.2018 19:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Residents of MCAS Iwakuni make traditional Japanese cuisine (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kids
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    noodles
    sushi
    Iwakuni
    alliance
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    bonding
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    cultural adaptation
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    inarizushi

