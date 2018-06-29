Date Taken: 06.29.2018 Date Posted: 07.09.2018 04:26 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52816 Filename: 1806/DOD_105807331.mp3 Length: 00:01:07 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni Sailor named 2017 Pacific Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.