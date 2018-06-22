Missouri River Basin Water Management

This is an ad-hoc call due to recent changes to inflows and releases in the region.

Following historic flooding in the Missouri River Basin during 2011, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division committed to providing more frequent communications with stakeholders in the basin. The Corps aims to keep the basin informed about reservoir operations, current and forecast weather conditions and reservoir release plans. Congressional delegation members and/or representatives, Tribes, state governments, county and local officials and the media participate on each call.