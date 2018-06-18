Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni children learn fire safety with American Red Cross (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2018 01:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52646
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105764858.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni children learn fire safety with American Red Cross (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT