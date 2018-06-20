(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Western Strike Completed (Radio)

    Operation Western Strike Completed (Radio)

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2018

    Audio by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, spearheaded Operation Western Strike, a multi-state, emergency deployment readiness and field artillery gunnery exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming.

    Other states participating in Operation Western Strike include Alabama and Tennessee.

    (U.S. Army audio clip by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)

