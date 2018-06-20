The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, spearheaded Operation Western Strike, a multi-state, emergency deployment readiness and field artillery gunnery exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming.
Other states participating in Operation Western Strike include Alabama and Tennessee.
(U.S. Army audio clip by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)
This work, Operation Western Strike Completed (Radio), by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
