Date Taken: 06.09.2018 Date Posted: 06.14.2018 03:33 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52525 Filename: 1806/DOD_105736468.mp3 Length: 00:01:03 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP Hometown: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni community take part in local rice planting (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.