Swift Response - Radio Spot

Paratroopers from U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, Israeli Defense Force, Italian Armed Forces and 6th Polish Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne insertion and forcible entry during exercise Swift Response at Miroslawiec airfield, Poland, June 8, 2018. The purpose of this exercise is to place combat power and ultimately support the 12th Mechanized Division advance as part of Saber Strike.