    Swift Response - Radio Spot

    POLAND

    06.08.2018

    Audio by Spc. Craig Jensen 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    Paratroopers from U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, Israeli Defense Force, Italian Armed Forces and 6th Polish Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne insertion and forcible entry during exercise Swift Response at Miroslawiec airfield, Poland, June 8, 2018. The purpose of this exercise is to place combat power and ultimately support the 12th Mechanized Division advance as part of Saber Strike.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2018
    Date Posted: 06.14.2018 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52515
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105733125.mp3
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response - Radio Spot, by SPC Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

