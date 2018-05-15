(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldier prepares for next level best warrior competition

    Army Reserve Soldier prepares for next level best warrior competition

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Maximilian Huth 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    After conquering the 7th Mission Support Command's Best Warrior Competition, Spc. Konner Klein prepares to compete against 50 other soldiers to continue on his path to victory.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 05.16.2018 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52079
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105633167.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2018
    Genre Radio Story
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier prepares for next level best warrior competition, by PFC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    Charlie Company
    Best Warrior Competition
    Fort Bragg
    soldier of the year
    Wiesbaden
    221st Public Affairs Detachment
    457th Civil Affairs
    221st PAD
    Ktown
    Civil Affairs Brigade
    BWC 2018

