Date Taken: 04.28.2018 Date Posted: 05.08.2018 00:02 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51965 Filename: 1805/DOD_105598874.mp3 Length: 00:00:54 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni community, Japanese compete in first Japan U.S. Modified Fast-pitch Softball tournament (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.