    MCAS Iwakuni service members march in Kintai Bridge Festival (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni service members march in Kintai Bridge Festival (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. JonSebastian Andrade 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni service members march in Kintai Bridge Festival (Package/Pkg)”.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2018
    Date Posted: 05.07.2018 01:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51950
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105592898.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2018
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni service members march in Kintai Bridge Festival (Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Samurai
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Friendship
    United States Marine Corps
    Queens
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Community Relations
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Kintai Bridge
    Yoshihiko Fukuda
    Yamaguchi
    Japanese Festival
    Kintai-Kyo Festival
    Iwakuni Mayor
    Kikko Park
    Kintai Bridge Festival
    Kimmono
    George Mathis

