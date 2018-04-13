60 second spot pertaining to the use of green crosswalks by children to make their way to school.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2018 20:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51917
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105586619.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space Rider - Green Crosswalks (Radio/Spot), by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT