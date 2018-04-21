Date Taken: 04.21.2018 Date Posted: 04.25.2018 22:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51851 Filename: 1804/DOD_105558959.mp3 Length: 00:01:10 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USO, American Red Cross host first Amazing Race Iwakuni (Radio), by Sgt Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.