    MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit holds 51st Annual Half Marathon, 10k Race (Radio)

    MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit holds 51st Annual Half Marathon, 10k Race (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.08.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News Story of "MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit holds 51st Annual Half Marathon, 10k Race (Package/Pkg)".

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2018
    Date Posted: 04.12.2018 23:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51691
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105496834.mp3
    Length: 00:01:05
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit holds 51st Annual Half Marathon, 10k Race (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10k
    Relationships
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Runners
    USMC
    Japanese
    Dancing
    speed
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Stress Relief
    Winners
    Half Marathon
    United States Marine Corps
    stamina
    Endurance
    Iwakuni
    Support
    Sailors
    Community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    Race
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Long-Distance
    Yamaguchi

