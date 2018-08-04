Date Taken: 04.08.2018 Date Posted: 04.12.2018 23:00 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51691 Filename: 1804/DOD_105496834.mp3 Length: 00:01:05 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: WILMINGTON, NC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit holds 51st Annual Half Marathon, 10k Race (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.