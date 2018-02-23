(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BEHAVING AT E-CLUB (SPOT)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Spot created to bring awareness to behavior at the new Hanger E-Club.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2018
    Date Posted: 04.06.2018 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51642
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105480378.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Spot
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEHAVING AT E-CLUB (SPOT), by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    E-Club
    POQ Submission

