Spot created to bring awareness to behavior at the new Hanger E-Club.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2018 01:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51642
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105480378.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BEHAVING AT E-CLUB (SPOT), by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT