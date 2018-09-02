(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RedCrossVolunteer-IWA-SPOT 180209

    RedCrossVolunteer-IWA-SPOT 180209

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.09.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Red Cross Volunteer Spot for POQ Jan-Mar 2018

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2018
    Date Posted: 04.05.2018 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51583
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105462598.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2018
    Genre Spots
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RedCrossVolunteer-IWA-SPOT 180209, by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    redcross

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT