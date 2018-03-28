(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Heston shares his vision for the 361st CA BDE

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.28.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Maximilian Huth 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Bradley Heston shares his vision for the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade(361st CA BDE) after the 361st CA BDE's Commanders Conference in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 22.

