(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanding generals train with Iwakuni Marines

    Commanding generals train with Iwakuni Marines

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Overall improved fitnesss for Marines is the goal of the new Force Fitness Instruction program. This new program includes High Intensity Tactical Training and Aquatics Maximum Power Intense Training programs and may soon see implementation across the Marine Corps. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the gym to see how this training differs from a regular P-T session.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2018
    Date Posted: 01.16.2018 23:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50760
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105241608.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding generals train with Iwakuni Marines, by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    US Marine
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    2nd Marine Air Wing
    1st Marine Air Wing
    MARFORPAC
    Generals
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    HITT
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    AMPIT
    FFI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT