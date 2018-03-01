(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Wing Podcast 2018-3

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2018

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Capps and Michael Dukes

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    In our first episode of Behind the Wing for 2018, Maj. Wayne Capps and Michael Dukes kick off the New Year with an extended news segment talking about what’s going on and coming up around the 315th Airlift Wing and Joint Base Charleston.

    The first topic they discuss is something everyone in the Charleston area is familiar with – “The Big Freeze!” Mother Nature heralded the New Year with a surprisingly cold winter storm that brought the base and local area to a standstill.

    They also talk about a recent humanitarian mission to the island nation of Haiti where members of our 317th Airlift Squadron delivered 3 school buses under the Denton cargo program.

    They discuss the 315th Airlift Wing’s Tuskegee Airmen Career Day coming up in February, and Women in Aviation Career Day slated for March.

    And a big news topic that many people have been waiting for is this spring’s Joint Base Charleston Air & Space Expo.

    Be sure to join us for this special short episode of our official podcast!

    Date Taken: 01.12.2018
    Date Posted: 01.16.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist 315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Michael Dukes
    Conductor Maj. Wayne Capps
    Album Behind the Wing Podcast 2018
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Wing Podcast 2018-3, by Maj. Wayne Capps and Michael Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    Joint Base Charleston
    Citizen Airmen

