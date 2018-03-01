Behind the Wing Podcast 2018-3

In our first episode of Behind the Wing for 2018, Maj. Wayne Capps and Michael Dukes kick off the New Year with an extended news segment talking about what’s going on and coming up around the 315th Airlift Wing and Joint Base Charleston.



The first topic they discuss is something everyone in the Charleston area is familiar with – “The Big Freeze!” Mother Nature heralded the New Year with a surprisingly cold winter storm that brought the base and local area to a standstill.



They also talk about a recent humanitarian mission to the island nation of Haiti where members of our 317th Airlift Squadron delivered 3 school buses under the Denton cargo program.



They discuss the 315th Airlift Wing’s Tuskegee Airmen Career Day coming up in February, and Women in Aviation Career Day slated for March.



And a big news topic that many people have been waiting for is this spring’s Joint Base Charleston Air & Space Expo.



Be sure to join us for this special short episode of our official podcast!