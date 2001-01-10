(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sharing Success - Owning Failure Ch 04

    AIR UNIVERSITY, MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2001

    Audio by Kevin Frey 

    Maxwell Public Affairs

    Then - Colonel David L. Goldfein discusses several themes central to a successful command tour.* His ideas and questions will spark your imagination as you begin preparing for the task ahead of you—squadron commander. He shares stories from other squadron commanders that include both success and failure because, as Goldfein states, “it is from studying our failures that we learn, grow, and improve as officers and leaders.” Track 04 of 06

    Date Taken: 10.01.2001
    Category: Recording
    Artist David L. Goldfein
    Album Sharing Success–Owning Failure
    Air University Press

