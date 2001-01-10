Sharing Success - Owning Failure Ch 01

Then - Colonel David L. Goldfein discusses several themes central to a successful command tour.* His ideas and questions will spark your imagination as you begin preparing for the task ahead of you—squadron commander. He shares stories from other squadron commanders that include both success and failure because, as Goldfein states, “it is from studying our failures that we learn, grow, and improve as officers and leaders.” Track 01 of 06