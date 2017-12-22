Iwakuni Radio News story of "Service members try on kimonos in the Marine Lounge (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2018 20:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50580
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105214662.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members try on kimonos in the Marine Lounge (Radio), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT