(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sledge Hammer (Radio Commercial)

    Sledge Hammer (Radio Commercial)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.29.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Sledge Hammer is a radio commercial about anti-terrorism for AFN Iwakuni's radio station, Power 1575, made by Cpl. Emma Norris.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.28.2017 23:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50572
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105214591.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Cpl. Emma Norris
    Year 2017
    Genre Other
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: NEW CASTLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sledge Hammer (Radio Commercial), by Cpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    anti-terrorism
    sledge hammer
    serving
    AFN Iwakuni
    Power 1575
    morning power house
    pm power play
    serving America's best

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT