    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Annika Moody with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from Marine Corps Rotational Force-Europe, as well as some infantry, scout snipers, and reconnaissance Marines will soon receive new ski systems
    to replace their old equipment. Gen. Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, announced the new rotational force in Norway would be the first to receive
    the new equipment. The commandant has emphasized a need to improve cold weather training for a Corps that has acclimated to the desert. The unit should be receiving the new systems before upcoming cold weather training exercises.

    In other news,

    The new blended retirement system takes effect January 1st, 2018. For more information on the BRS and tools to help you decide what's best for you, go
    to manpower.usmc.mil. If you haven't completed your BRS training, you must do so by December 31st. The training can be found on MarineNet.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

