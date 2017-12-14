(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni has a pre-holiday safety brief (Radio)

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni has a pre-holiday safety brief (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.14.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni has a pre-holiday safety brief (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.20.2017 02:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50441
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105195968.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni has a pre-holiday safety brief (Radio), by Cpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    safety
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Holiday
    safety brief
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Iwakuni Mayor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT