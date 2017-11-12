(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni’s Environmental team spreads awareness of wildlife hazards (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni’s Environmental team spreads awareness of wildlife hazards (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.11.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni’s Environmental team spreads awareness of wildlife hazards (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 23:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50355
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105170970.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni’s Environmental team spreads awareness of wildlife hazards (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Environmental
    Pacific
    BASH
    United States Marine Corps
    US Marine
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Bird Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT