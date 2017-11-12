Marine Minute

Marines and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for aerial

firefighting support in Northern San Diego County. Two UH-1Y Venoms from are flying in direct support of the Lilac Fire, and two Super

Stallions from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, are on standby. So far the Lilac Fire has burned more than 4,100 acres and is 75 percent contained.



Forward-deployed Marines have concluded the 3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition in Okinawa, Japan. The competition tested each squad on their

proficiency in military skills such as navigation, marksmanship and advanced infantry tactics. The competition lasted four days with the squad from 2nd

Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division earning the title of best squad. The California-based unit is forward-deployed to Okinawa, Japan

as part of the Unit Deployment Program. They are tasked with maintaining regional security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.



