(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Annika Moody with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for aerial
    firefighting support in Northern San Diego County. Two UH-1Y Venoms from are flying in direct support of the Lilac Fire, and two Super
    Stallions from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, are on standby. So far the Lilac Fire has burned more than 4,100 acres and is 75 percent contained.

    Also in the Corps

    Forward-deployed Marines have concluded the 3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition in Okinawa, Japan. The competition tested each squad on their
    proficiency in military skills such as navigation, marksmanship and advanced infantry tactics. The competition lasted four days with the squad from 2nd
    Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division earning the title of best squad. The California-based unit is forward-deployed to Okinawa, Japan
    as part of the Unit Deployment Program. They are tasked with maintaining regional security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50325
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105162030.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Lilac
    3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT