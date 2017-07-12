(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region Commander Hometown Holiday Message

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region Commander Hometown Holiday Message

    BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Luke Graziani 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Col. Scott Maskery, Exchange Pacific Region Commander, sends a holiday message to his hometown of Bristol, Conn. 7 Dec. 2017.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region Commander Hometown Holiday Message, by SFC Luke Graziani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    Connecticut
    AAFES
    Holiday
    Bristol
    Christmas
    Hometown

