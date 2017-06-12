Date Taken: 12.06.2017 Date Posted: 12.07.2017 00:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50284 Filename: 1712/DOD_105145057.mp3 Length: 00:01:06 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.