(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Package/Pkg)."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017 00:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50284
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105145057.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    homecoming
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    plane
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    fly
    welcoming
    United States Marine Corps
    Carrier Air Wing 5
    love
    Iwakuni
    family
    Sailors
    community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    defense
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    operational readiness
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    CVW-5
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    rebalancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT