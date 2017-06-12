Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Package/Pkg)."
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2017 00:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50284
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105145057.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT