Iwakuni Radio News story of "Service members on MCAS Iwakuni practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu (Package/Pkg)."
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 01:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50245
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105134641.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|CARY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members on MCAS Iwakuni practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu (Radio), by Cpl Nichole Stoehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT