(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan tours Iwakuni, strengthens US-Japan alliance (Radio Story)

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan tours Iwakuni, strengthens US-Japan alliance (Radio Story)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    U.S. ambassador William Hagerty shakes hands with some Marines and Sailors during his first visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt toured with the ambassador to find out what he learned.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50205
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105123375.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan tours Iwakuni, strengthens US-Japan alliance (Radio Story), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tour
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Ambassador
    US Marine
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    William Hagerty

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT