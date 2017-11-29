(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines conducted a burning aircraft exercise (Radio)

    Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines conducted a burning aircraft exercise (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines conducted a burning aircraft exercise (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 17:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50170
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105116119.mp3
    Length: 00:01:05
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines conducted a burning aircraft exercise (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    Japan
    Fire truck
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Live Fire
    Pacific
    simulation
    Panthers
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    training
    MARFORPAC
    Aircraft crash
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    ARFF
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines
    AFN Iwakuni
    Aircraft Rescue
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT