Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 02:14 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50158 Filename: 1711/DOD_105114574.mp3 Length: 00:01:03 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Iwakuni Headquarters Marines celebrate Thanksgiving (Radio), by Cpl Nichole Stoehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.