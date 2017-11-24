Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 finalizes the relocation from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to Japan. Marine Cpl. Emma Norris went to the flight line to capture the last of the squadron touching down. This includes soundbites from Maj. Michael Wyrsch, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
This work, Iwakuni gets the rest of their F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (Radio), by Cpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
