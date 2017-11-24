(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni gets the rest of their F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.24.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 finalizes the relocation from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to Japan. Marine Cpl. Emma Norris went to the flight line to capture the last of the squadron touching down. This includes soundbites from Maj. Michael Wyrsch, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2017
    Date Posted: 11.23.2017 20:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:04
    Artist Cpl. Emma Norris
    Year 2017
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
