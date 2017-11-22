(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese American Society sponsors the 56th Annual Japanese and English Speech Contest (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Learning the Japanese language while stationed here in Japan is a way to better understand the culture. Petty officer Debra Daco visited the sinfonia Iwakuni concert hall to hear Americans and Japanese give speeches in each other’s languages. This story includes soundbites from Katharine Corbin-Rusnok.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese American Society sponsors the 56th Annual Japanese and English Speech Contest (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

