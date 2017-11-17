(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 trained to refuel jets in a simulated contaminated environment (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 trained to prepare for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks by gearing up and performing hot refuels. Lance Corporal Katie Curtis took to the flight line to find out why this exercise is important to practice with different gear. This story includes soundbites from Gunnery Sgt. Justin Michael Jones, Fairfax, Virginia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2017
    Date Posted: 11.16.2017 21:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50080
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105085360.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: FAIRFAX, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

