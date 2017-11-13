Marine Minute

I'm Sergeant Annika Moody with your Marine Minute.



Part 1:

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, along with the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Ret. Gen. Alfred Gray, layed a wreath at the World War II Memorial during a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, November 10th. The ceremony is an annual event held at the memorial to honor fallen Marines on the Corps' birthday.



Part 2:

Also in the news,

Ret. Marine Sgt. Rob Jones, who lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010, completed his goal of running in 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days, after finishing his final race in Washington, D.C., November 11th. Sgt. Jones set out on his journey as a way to raise awareness for Veteran's issues.



Part 3:

In the Middle East,

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit showcased some of its aircraft at a static display during the Dubai Airshow at the Dubai World Central Airport, November 12th. The Dubai Airshow is the premier aviation and air industry event in the Middle East region, and U.S. military participation strengthens military-to-military relationships with regional partners.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.