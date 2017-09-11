(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni’s Cultural Adaptation Program promotes positive, inseparable bonds (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Cultural Adaptation program often provides service members and Japanese locals with chances to connect with each other and improve the relationships between the two countries. Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis went out to celebrate Iwakuni’s culture with the Cultural Adaptation Program at the I-Festa Kintai festival to see why cultivating good bonds is meaningful to people. This story includes soundbites from Cpl Israel Booth, Greenville, North Carolina.

