(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni takes 2017 Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management award (Radio)

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni takes 2017 Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management award (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.08.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents contribute to energy and water conservation every day at home and at work, and it was recognized. Petty Officer Debra Daco visited the air station’s facilities department to find out the benefit of conserving available resources. This story includes soundbites from Wayne Wong.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 11.08.2017 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50018
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105059861.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni takes 2017 Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management award (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    US Marine
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Energy and Water Management
    Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management Award
    Facilities Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT