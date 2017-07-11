(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Americans, Japanese celebrate the grand opening of Kizuna Stadium (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.07.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Iwakuni city christened Kizuna Stadium in the Atago Sports Complex with a friendly baseball game between American and Japanese high school students. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk caught the opening pitch to see what the stadium is all about. This story includes soundbites from Joy Sakurai.

