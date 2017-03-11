Each military occupational specialty comes with different tasks and challenges that are unique to their job. Corporal Andrew King spoke about gas chambers, hosing down a jet and why he thinks being a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialist is the best job in the world. This story includes soundbites from Cpl. Andrew King, Detroit, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2017 02:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
This work, Most Marines hate the gas chamber, this Marine loves it (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
