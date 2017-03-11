(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Most Marines hate the gas chamber, this Marine loves it (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.03.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Each military occupational specialty comes with different tasks and challenges that are unique to their job. Corporal Andrew King spoke about gas chambers, hosing down a jet and why he thinks being a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialist is the best job in the world. This story includes soundbites from Cpl. Andrew King, Detroit, Michigan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Most Marines hate the gas chamber, this Marine loves it (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

