    Iwakuni’s Harbor Operations coast station’s perimeter to maintain security (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conduct boat patrols regularly to certify everyone that comes in and out of restricted waters follows the proper protocol and has authorization to enter the harbor. Lance Corporal Katie Curtis went on board with Petty Officer Nicholas Montano to find out why the patrols are important. This story includes soundbites from PO2 Nicholas Montano, Fresno, California.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2017
    Date Posted: 11.03.2017 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49920
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105033834.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni’s Harbor Operations coast station’s perimeter to maintain security (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

