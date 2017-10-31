Iwakuni’s Harbor Operations coast station’s perimeter to maintain security (Radio)

Service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conduct boat patrols regularly to certify everyone that comes in and out of restricted waters follows the proper protocol and has authorization to enter the harbor. Lance Corporal Katie Curtis went on board with Petty Officer Nicholas Montano to find out why the patrols are important. This story includes soundbites from PO2 Nicholas Montano, Fresno, California.