    Marines get aircraft back into sky with rapid refueling (Radio News)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.27.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Maintaining air superiority is accomplished if our aircraft are constantly maintained, trained on, and refueled. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the hot refueling pits to see how Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni maintains a high standard of readiness.

