Maintaining air superiority is accomplished if our aircraft are constantly maintained, trained on, and refueled. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt went to the hot refueling pits to see how Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni maintains a high standard of readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2017 00:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49919
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105033161.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines get aircraft back into sky with rapid refueling (Radio News), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
