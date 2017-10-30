(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni 2nd graders build creature catchers (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.30.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Students at Matthew C. Perry Elementary School experience how to apply science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in their daily life. Petty Officer Debra Daco joins the students in designing a bug catcher. This story includes soundbites from Mary Whiteside.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni 2nd graders build creature catchers (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

