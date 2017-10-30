Iwakuni 2nd graders build creature catchers (Radio)

Students at Matthew C. Perry Elementary School experience how to apply science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in their daily life. Petty Officer Debra Daco joins the students in designing a bug catcher. This story includes soundbites from Mary Whiteside.
|10.30.2017
|10.30.2017 20:27
|Newscasts
|49904
|1710/DOD_105026105.mp3
|00:01:02
|2017
|Blues
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
