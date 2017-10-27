(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese American Society throws Halloween carnival (Radio)

    Japanese American Society throws Halloween carnival (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.27.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    The Japanese American Society Iwakuni gave more than just boos and witches brews at their Halloween carnival. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto monster mashed her way to the carnival to find out how it was an important collaboration between JAS and the city of Iwakuni. This story includes soundbites from Julie Pace.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.26.2017 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49886
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105014717.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese American Society throws Halloween carnival (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

