    U.S., Japanese forces protect Iwakuni in exercise Active Shield (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers jumped into action to keep the air station safe during exercise Active Shield. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk trailed the group to see how they keep the air station safe. This story includes soundbites 1st Lt. Matthew Brattain, Oakboro, North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 10.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.26.2017 03:39
