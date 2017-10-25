Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers jumped into action to keep the air station safe during exercise Active Shield. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk trailed the group to see how they keep the air station safe. This story includes soundbites 1st Lt. Matthew Brattain, Oakboro, North Carolina.
This work, U.S., Japanese forces protect Iwakuni in exercise Active Shield (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
